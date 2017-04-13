A woman is still eating liquidised food after her jaw was broken by her partner.

Adam Shannon, 35, attacked Margaret McCallum on Dundee’s Balbeggie Street on Hogmanay, while high on Valium and alcohol.

Ms McCallum had to have a metal plate fitted in her jaw and is still restricted to a liquid diet and mashed potatoes as a result of the attack.

Shannon admitted the assault at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he also pleaded guilty to lashing out at four police officers and resisting arrest.

The court was told that neither party could remember what had happened during the incident.

Depute fiscal Kirsten Letford said that just before 9pm, a witness who was attending a nearby party was outside smoking when he saw an altercation between the two.

The male witness heard Shannon claiming he had been stabbed in the neck.

Ms Letford said: “The witness decided to call for the police and went to a get a friend before heading outside.

“The witness could see the complainer lying on the ground with the accused trying to pick her up. He punched her on the face and kicked her about three or four times on the body.

“The witness agreed to help the accused carry her but he saw she had bleeding coming from her mouth and said he could not help him.”

Police arrived at around 9pm at Shannon’s home address and saw the pair sitting together.

Ms McCallum had a small bump to her head and her jaw looked swollen.

Injuries to Shannon’s neck didn’t require medical treatment.

The court heard that Shannon — who has a significant criminal record — then became agitated and aggressive when providing details to police.

He tried to spit at officers and kicked out at them.

Ms Letford added: “The complainer broke her jaw in two places.

“She received surgery on January 1 and has a permanent scar behind her left ear.

“Her diet is limited to liquid food and mashed potatoes. She is still in constant pain and can’t lay down to sleep and requires to sit up.”

An agent acting for Shannon — a prisoner at Perth — told the court his client was “very remorseful” for his actions.

Sheriff Alastair Brown sentenced him to 10 months and nine weeks in prison.