Dundee woman left in agony miles from help in Russia after horror smash

A Dundee woman attempting to break a world record with her husband was left stranded 70 miles from the nearest hospital in Russia after a motorbike accident.

Kyla Norrie, 21, and her partner Bruce McCandless, 28, from Fintry, have ridden thousands of miles through Europe and Asia on their challenge, dubbed “In Which We Ride”.

They left the UK in May last year to start their trip and have since visited Norway, Sweden and Germany.

But the pair’s ride came to an abrupt halt when Kyla came off her bike on a track in south-east Russia.

Bruce told the Tele about the dramatic moment his wife came crashing off — suffering a suspected broken leg — leaving the pair stuck in the deserted area for nearly three hours, miles from the nearest medical facility.

Speaking from Ulaan Ude — about 150 miles from the Mongolian border — Bruce said: “We were on our way to Lake Baikal, the world’s largest and deepest fresh water lake.

“We were both going too fast — well over 35mph — and a blind turn caught us by surprise.

“I was ahead and ran directly into the worst part of the path.

“I turned my head just in time to see the worst thing you can ever see on a deserted path in Siberia — Kyla’s front wheel dropped into the rut and her bike crashed to the ground.

“My heart nearly stopped when I heard the noise of the metal hitting the ground and saw the cloud of dust it kicked up.

“Kyla’s left leg was under the bike and she was trying to roll on to her back. She was clutching her leg and screaming like I had never heard before.”

Bruce said the nearest hospitals were either 70 miles or 130 miles away in the towns of Babushkin and Ulaan Ude respectively.

Badly injured and about two hours from civilisation, the pair eventually decided that Kyla would have to get back on her bike.

They initially headed for Babushkin but the road surface made it too difficult in Kyla’s condition, so they turned around and headed back towards Ulaan Ude, checking into the first hotel they found.

Kyla, who is “just resting up at the minute”, said after initially fearing a fracture, doctors found that she had ruptured the medial meniscus in her knee as well as suffering large amounts of swelling and bruising and some cuts.

Kyla said despite the crash, they were remaining positive and added: “We will have to come up with something. We have about 2,500 miles of Russia left to do.”

Bruce and Kyla are planning to travel through Korea and then Japan before the Asian winter, and eventually go on to Canada.

The pair left the UK on May 9 last year and expect the trip to last about 30 months.

If successful, Kyla will earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe by motorbike.

They are trying to help two charities close to their hearts while on the trip — mental health charity Mind and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.