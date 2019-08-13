Dundee woman Karen’s musical rocks are hidden everywhere from Nethergate to New York

A Dundee woman has combined her love for music and painting by hiding rocks emblazoned with the logos of famous bands across the city.

Karen Mitchell began her quirky hobby at the end of August last year, and has even had famous bands sharing pictures of her rocks on their own social media feeds.

Using the name Rocking Dundee, some of Karen’s designs have even gone global, after being picked up in New York by a tourist and taken to Melbourne in Florida.

She explained she was happy for people to find the rocks and take them as a souvenir or memento, or to leave them somewhere else for others to find.

Karen, who lives in the city centre and works in a library, explained: “I started doing them this time last year after I came back from a holiday in York.

“I noticed one lying about in some stones and thought, ‘that’s a really good idea’, and decided to do it myself.

“I’m a huge music fan with a really eclectic taste. The first one I designed was when John Lydon [Sex Pistols singer Jonny Rotten] was in Dundee for a Q&A session at the Whitehall Theatre.

“I left a couple there with his Public Image Limited (PIL) logo and then decided just to carry on.

“I started off in Dundee, then Glasgow, and even went to New York and left four there.”

Karen, 56, had the opportunity to give one of her rocks to the lead singer of The Divine Comedy, Neil Hannon, after a gig in Perthshire.

Neil was delighted to receive the gift and pose for a picture with Karen and the rock adorned with the band’s logo.

“I’ve had people contact me to say they’ve found a rock or kept them as a souvenir, and explaining they like the band, which is nice.

“A Biffy Clyro fan messaged me on social media saying they wish they had found that one, so it’s getting a bit of interest from the public and music fans.

“The feedback has been really positive and really nice for me.”

Good Afternoon!Sun is just beginning to peak out from behind the clouds, and the Ferry is looking good for a visit…. Posted by Assai Records on Sunday, 2 September 2018

Dundee music store Assai Records shared the post above after a Foo Fighters rock was hidden in store by Karen last year.

Karen has been given help in sourcing materials by her husband Jim, 58, who takes her for drives to find suitable rocks for painting.

When posting pictures of the rocks on social media, Karen usually posts song lyrics from one of the artist’s most famous songs.

Karen added: “I like doing it because it’s something sustainable – there are so many bands and places to put the rocks – and people like to find them, or if they don’t they can just leave them be.

“The designs can take between half an hour to an hour, it really depends how difficult the design is, but I find it really relaxing when I’m sitting doing it – it’s really therapeutic.

“I did one with the design of the latest LP by the Divine Comedy and gave it to Neil Hannon, the lead singer of the band, after a gig at the Inchyra Arts Club at Glencarse in June.

“It’s a really enjoyable hobby and I just hope whoever does find them gets a bit of pleasure from them the way I do in designing them.”

“I also left a John Lennon one in Central Park on July 30, next to a memorial to him. I’m a lifelong Beatles fan, so that one meant a lot to me.”

