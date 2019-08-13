Tuesday, August 13th 2019 Show Links
Dundee woman Karen’s musical rocks are hidden everywhere from Nethergate to New York

by Steven Rae
August 13, 2019, 4:31 pm Updated: August 13, 2019, 7:40 pm
© SuppliedA selection of Karen's designs.
© SuppliedThe Big Country design.
© SuppliedDavid Bowie's Ziggy Stardust lightning bolt design has featured on more than one rock.
© SuppliedBiffy Clyro's logo.
© SuppliedCapitol featured on this rock.
© SuppliedColdplay's logo made this colourful design.
© SuppliedThe Doobie Brothers' signature on a rock hidden in Dundee.
© SuppliedEnglish indie act Elbow have also featured.
© SuppliedA selection of Karen's designs, including ACDC and the Foo Fighters.
© SuppliedAssai Records shared a post when they found a Foo Fighters rock instore.
© SuppliedThe Foo Fighters logo.
© SuppliedHopefully nobody 'stepped on' this Happy Mondays rock.
© SuppliedLifelong Beatles fan Karen took the John Lennon rock she designed to a memorial to the late singer in Central Park.
© SuppliedKaren's John Lennon portrait.
© SuppliedA selection of Karen's designs, including Muse and Genesis.
© SuppliedHey hey! The Monkees made it onto this rock.
© SuppliedA selection of Karen's rocks.
© SuppliedI wonder if this Pink Floyd rock was left on a wall somewhere?
© SuppliedThe symbol Prince used during the 1990s.
© SuppliedThis rock pays homage to R.E.M, one of the biggest musical acts of all time.
© SuppliedSome of Karen's designs, including one featuring the logo of Brian Eno.
© SuppliedKaren's Suede rock next to Oor Wullie.
© SuppliedA rock in tribute to indie stars Suede.
© SuppliedAnother of Karen's favourite bands, The Black Keys, who have become one of the most popular bands in the world over the past decade.
© SuppliedA rock in homage to The Cure, who are playing in Glasgow this weekend.
© SuppliedHopefully this rock designed with The Jam's logo wasn't hidden underground.
© SuppliedA rock featuring The Knack logo.
© SuppliedThe Knack rock was left beside Dundee's famous penguins.
© SuppliedYou'd be naive to think fans of the Kooks wouldn't be delighted to find this rock.
© SuppliedThe Kooks rock left near the Oor Wullie statue in the city centre.
© SuppliedThe Rutles, a Beatles parody band, made it onto this rock.
© SuppliedThe Script is one of the more modern bands to feature on Karen's rocks.
© SuppliedHopefully whoever found this Undertones rock got teenage kicks when they discovered it.
© SuppliedThe Undertones rock was left on a train in Dundee.
© SuppliedThis Traffic rock was left near the High School of Dundee and found by the Tele's Steven Rae today.
© SuppliedThe Traffic Rock next to Dundee High School.
© SuppliedHopefully this U2 rock was found on a beautiful day.
© SuppliedThe Rolling Stones' 'tongue and lips' design is one of the most famous logos in musical history, having featured on the album Sticky Fingers.
© SuppliedSome of Karen's designs, including the logos of The Who, Blur and The Kinks.
© SuppliedNeil with the Divine Comedy rock.
© SuppliedThis design has a Dundee link, with Placebo singer Brian Molko having lived in Dundee.
© SuppliedKaren with the Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon.
© DC ThomsonThe Tele's Steven Rae discovered one of Karen's rocks today, next to The High School of Dundee and DC Thomson's Meadowside offices. 
A selection of Karen's colourful rocks.

A Dundee woman has combined her love for music and painting by hiding rocks emblazoned with the logos of famous bands across the city.

Karen Mitchell began her quirky hobby at the end of August last year, and has even had famous bands sharing pictures of her rocks on their own social media feeds.

Using the name Rocking Dundee, some of Karen’s designs have even gone global, after being picked up in New York by a tourist and taken to Melbourne in Florida.

She explained she was happy for people to find the rocks and take them as a souvenir or memento, or to leave them somewhere else for others to find.

Some of Karen’s designs, including the logos of The Who, Blur, Amy Winehouse and The Kinks.

Karen, who lives in the city centre and works in a library, explained: “I started doing them this time last year after I came back from a holiday in York.

“I noticed one lying about in some stones and thought, ‘that’s a really good idea’, and decided to do it myself.

“I’m a huge music fan with a really eclectic taste. The first one I designed was when John Lydon [Sex Pistols singer Jonny Rotten] was in Dundee for a Q&A session at the Whitehall Theatre.

“I left a couple there with his Public Image Limited (PIL) logo and then decided just to carry on.

“I started off in Dundee, then Glasgow, and even went to New York and left four there.”

Karen, 56, had the opportunity to give one of her rocks to the lead singer of The Divine Comedy, Neil Hannon, after a gig in Perthshire.

Neil was delighted to receive the gift and pose for a picture with Karen and the rock adorned with the band’s logo.

Neil Hannon of the Divine Comedy with the band’s logo on it.

“I’ve had people contact me to say they’ve found a rock or kept them as a souvenir, and explaining they like the band, which is nice.

“A Biffy Clyro fan messaged me on social media saying they wish they had found that one, so it’s getting a bit of interest from the public and music fans.

“The feedback has been really positive and really nice for me.”

Good Afternoon!Sun is just beginning to peak out from behind the clouds, and the Ferry is looking good for a visit….

Posted by Assai Records on Sunday, 2 September 2018

Dundee music store Assai Records shared the post above after a Foo Fighters rock was hidden in store by Karen last year.

Karen has been given help in sourcing materials by her husband Jim, 58, who takes her for drives to find suitable rocks for painting.

When posting pictures of the rocks on social media, Karen usually posts song lyrics from one of the artist’s most famous songs.

This design has a Dundee link, with Placebo singer Brian Molko having lived in Dundee.

Karen added: “I like doing it because it’s something sustainable – there are so many bands and places to put the rocks – and people like to find them, or if they don’t they can just leave them be.

“The designs can take between half an hour to an hour, it really depends how difficult the design is, but I find it really relaxing when I’m sitting doing it – it’s really therapeutic.

“I did one with the design of the latest LP by the Divine Comedy and gave it to Neil Hannon, the lead singer of the band, after a gig at the Inchyra Arts Club at Glencarse in June.

Karen with the Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon.

“It’s a really enjoyable hobby and I just hope whoever does find them gets a bit of pleasure from them the way I do in designing them.”

The Tele’s Steven Rae discovered one of Karen’s rocks today, with the Traffic logo on it, next to The High School of Dundee.

“I also left a John Lennon one in Central Park on July 30, next to a memorial to him. I’m a lifelong Beatles fan, so that one meant a lot to me.”

Have you found one of Karen’s rocks? Please share a picture in the comments on this post and tell us where you found them.

To like and follow the Rocking Dundee Facebook page, click here.

A gallery of all the images can be found on the Rocking Dundee Instagram page.

