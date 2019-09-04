Dundee woman Karen’s head shave raises £1,000 for cancer charity

Fundraisers have made headlines with more than £1,000 in donations for a sponsored head shave.

Dundee woman Karen Pinchbeck volunteered for the cut to boost funds for Maggie’s Centre after a family friend, Jean Dogart, suffered the illness.

The event took place at city centre salon Cara at West Port and was a huge success.

Salon owner Cara Lawrie said: “I have been here for seven years now and have been in the business for 20-odd years, but that was the first head shave I have done.

“I know Karen well and she decided she wanted to do it and I was trusted to carry it out. She did really, really well. There was also a cake sale and the place was really busy. It was a great day.”

Jane Maroe Dorricott said: “My sister, Karen, did the head shave for Maggie’s Centre and with a cake sale at Cara at West Port we managed to raise more than £1,000.

“Our family friend Jean has been battling this horrendous disease and has had her last dose of chemotherapy and is doing fine.

“She is a total inspiration to lots of people.”

Cara added: “It took about 10 minutes to complete just to make sure everything was right.”