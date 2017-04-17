A brave Dundee woman was given an extreme spring makeover when her head was shaved to raise money for a foodbank charity.

The newly hairless hero, Joy Watson, went under the clippers at Hillcrest HQ to raise funds for The Trussell Trust.

The Trussell Trust runs a network of over 400 foodbanks across the UK, including 6 across Tayside and the surrounding areas.

Joy said: “The work of Dundee Foodbank and The Trussell Trust is invaluable to people and families across Scotland.

“It is worthwhile cause that I was extremely keen to support and raise money for.

“My new look will take a bit of getting used to but I’m already looking forward to the time it will shave off getting ready in the mornings.”

Joy staged the event, which has already raised over £600, as part of Hillcrest Housing Association’s 50 Grand to Lend a Hand staff challenge.

With 50 Grand to Lend a Hand, part of the housing association’s 50th Anniversary celebrations, Hillcrest staff from across Scotland are putting on various events to raise a total of £50,000 for a range of charities and good causes.