Dundee woman Jena runs marathon for Ninewells ward in memory for grandmother

A Dundee woman has gone the extra mile to raise more than £1,000 for Ninewells Hospital.

Jena Jamieson completed a half marathon last month in Aviemore in memory of her grandmother, Jean Bruinsma, who died aged 73.

The 24-year-old said the proceeds raised from the run went towards ward 6, where Jean had spent four and half weeks before she died earlier this year.

Jena said she and her pal Jess Moir raised £1,200 in total. Training for this year’s fundraising started in May of this year.

Speaking today, she thanked the staff at ward 6 at Ninewells for the care her gran had received as she presented them with the cheque.

She added: “I decided I wanted to do something to give back after the care my gran had received in ward 6.

“I’d initially set a target of £500 so we were delighted with the sum we’d managed to reach.”