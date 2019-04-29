Dundee woman jailed for 27 months for being involved in £44k heroin operation

A woman has been jailed for more than two years for her part in a £44,000 heroin operation.

Claire Scully, of Gardner Street, was involved in the supply of the Class A drug after falling into addiction.

The 35-year-old’s sentence follows separate jail terms for her co-accused Barrie Falconer, of Sandeman Street, and Casey Drapajlo, from Glenmarkie Terrace.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police launched a raid on Sandeman Street after receiving intelligence Falconer, 40, was concerned with the supply of drugs.

All three were within the living room of the property when police entered on October 24 last year. Drapajlo, 39, had a wrap of a substance between her legs while there were black wraps of brown powder on the coffee table.

A bag recovered from the property contained 884 grams of heroin with a street value of £44,200. Falconer’s home was described as “a safe house”.

The court was previously told he had £5,000 of drug debt, causing his home to be used to store narcotics for a third party. Falconer was given a 32-month prison sentence while Drapajlo received 18 months.

Scully returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said former nursing assistant Scully became involved in the operation after struggling with addiction.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: “You were concerned in the supply of heroin. People are dying at a rate of about one a week as a result of drug overdoses and heroin plays a very large part.”

Scully was jailed for 27 months backdated to March 19.