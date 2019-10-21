Dundee woman hopes to set up support network for grieving parents as part of Baby Loss Awareness Month

A young mum who suffered a stillbirth earlier this year is now hoping to set up a support network to help other grieving parents as part of Baby Loss Awareness Month.

Ashley Stevens began putting together special baby packs for premature and stillborn babies and delivering them to the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital following the stillbirth of her son Noah in January.

Through the boxes, the 24-year-old aims to help mums who have had a stillbirth dress their newborns.

October 1 marked the beginning of Baby Loss Awareness Month and Ashley is keen to continue to support families in Dundee.

She said: “I want to bring Dundee together as a community to remember these babies.

“I think we are becoming more aware of this kind of thing happening but I think there should also be more support groups for those mums who have gone through this grief.

“That is what is maybe lacking a wee bit.”

Ashley added: “My son was naked to begin with and I had to ask for him to be dressed.

“I got a baby pack to dress him in a burial gown and that is what inspired me to do this.

“I have looked to source smaller clothes and nappies because the usual stuff is just too big for babies who are stillborn or premature.”

Ashley, who lives in Douglas, was also full of praise for those who have helped her since Noah’s death.

She said: “I would like to mention the charity Harlow’s Helping Hand who have been a big help for me and some of the other mums in paying for the headstones for their babies.

“We have also had older ladies from around Dundee and Arbroath who have lost children themselves knit clothing and donate them to us.”