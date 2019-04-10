Dundee woman hits out after not being told her violent stalker ex was out of jail

A Dundee woman assaulted and stalked by her ex-partner has hit out after he was released from prison without her knowing, despite justice chiefs promising she would be told.

Becki Moorehead, 26, said she is living in fear after walking past Alexander Shepherd in the city centre last week – while still in the belief that he was in prison.

She has been forced to take time off her work and studies over fears she may be targeted again.

Student nurse Becki said: “I’m scared to go to sleep, go to work, go to uni – it’s terrifying, absolutely horrendous.

“It’s completely destroying me. I’m too young to go through this and I am so fed up. It’s embarrassing for me to have to contact my work and my uni to say I’m too scared.

“But I can’t stay by myself since I saw him last week.

“As far as I’m concerned he shouldn’t be out. He should’ve been in jail a lot longer.”

Becki said she had been promised that the Scottish Prison Service’s Victim Notification Scheme would tell her when he was being released.

She added: “The prison service hasn’t given me any indication he was getting released ahead of his full prison term.

“I don’t know if he’s on a tag or what, if he’s got somewhere to stay, anything. He could be living round the corner.

“I was told I would be given notice of when he was released. It’s an absolute disaster.”

In January Becki criticised the sentence given to Shepherd, of Foundry Lane, for breaching a non-harassment order. He was jailed for four months – but she believed he would be out in two.

A victim’s right to be informed of release was enshrined in law under the Victims’ Rights (Scotland) Regulations 2015 – but requires that victims sign up to the notification scheme in order to be notified.

The Scottish Prison Service was contacted for further comment.