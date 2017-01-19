A woman hit a child and sent another woman threatening text messages.

Kelly Tosh, 28, of Thurso Crescent, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Tosh admitted assaulting a child by hitting the child on the hand with her hand, on July 3 last year, at a property in Dundee.

And she admitted sending grossly offensive messages to Avril Burns, in which she swore, made offensive and abusive remarks, threats of violence and threats to vandalise property, on the same date and at the same location.

Sentence was deferred until February 8 for reports.