Dundee woman halfway to cash needed for life-changing surgery to help her walk

A fundraiser for a Dundee woman who struggles to walk due to a rare condition has raised more than half of the cash needed to pay for a life-changing operation.

Isobel Harris, 64, from the West End, has lipoedema, which affects one in 10 women.

The condition causes holes in drainage channels in the leg, which allows seepage that turns into fat which can’t be shifted.

As a result, Isobel has limited mobility in her arms and legs.

Although she believes she has suffered from the condition since she was a teenager, she claims her health deteriorated after a car accident.

She said: “The only option to help it is to get liposuction. It’s horrendous pain.

“I can’t go to the supermarket without holding on to something, your mobility is affected.”

Because Isobel can’t get the operation she needs through the NHS, she said she decided to look at going abroad for the surgery.

Earlier this year, her friend set up a fundraising campaign to try to get Isobel the funds to get the life-changing operation, which costs £10,000, and it has raised £5,335 so far.

She added: “I want to be able to do things with my grandchildren.

“It gives me light at the end of the tunnel. I want to be fit again.

“I want to be the best I can for getting surgery. It’s a scary thought going away abroad to get surgery but it’s the only thing I can do to keep my mobility.

“I’m an advocate for raising awareness of this now. Anyone could have it and they don’t know it. The signs to look for are if people are slender in places but their legs are big and fat, and if they have an ankle cuff. It’s like there’s an elastic band round your ankle. Your legs are always cold. The skin looks pale and waxy.”

The next fundraising event will be on Sunday February 9 at the Taxi Club. It will run from 2-6pm. She said: “I would like to make the night quite big, something for people to look forward to.

“I can’t thank everybody enough. Every single penny of it means the world to me. People are so kind, especially in Dundee.”

NHS Tayside said it was unable to comment on individual patients but said all treatment decisions were based on assessments carried out by specialists.

To donate to the fundraiser, search for Isobel Harris on justgiving.com