Dundee woman had £4,920 in heroin down trousers

A woman was caught with almost £5,000 worth of heroin down her trousers after police stopped her following an anonymous tip.

Jacqueline Dallas, of Strathmartine Road, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on Fairbairn Street on September 19 last year.

The 38-year-old was stopped by police on the street after they received confidential information that Dallas was concerned in the supply of the substance.

A bag recovered from the front of her trousers contained 123g of heroin with a potential value of £4,920.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Dallas until July 18 for reports and her bail was continued.