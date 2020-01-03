Dundee woman given time to behave after she told Polish cop to ‘go back to her own country’

A woman who racially abused a Polish police officer has been given time to behave herself following a Boxing Day row.

Nikita Bowman, 30, of Ballindean Road, was picked up by the police after reportedly arguing about children at a party at an address in Dundee.

After being taken to Bell Street police station she verbally abused one of the police officers, PC Patrycja Kusiak, and uttered racial remarks.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police had been called to the address following reports of an incident.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond was told: “The accused was taken to police HQ and at that time she was being belligerent and stated that PC Kusiak ‘should go back to her own country’.

“The officer in question is Polish. The accused was thereafter arrested in relation to that (remark).”

Bowman’s solicitor, in mitigation, explained that there had been an argument between the 30-year-old and the person hosting the party.

They said: “They (the host) called the police, she wasn’t wanting to leave the party without the children accompanying her. It got out of hand.

“Police intervened and she was trying to explain she was willing to go.

“She has one conviction dating back to 2002, she suffers from anxiety and stress and she was seeing a doctor but isn’t on any prescribed medicine.

“She has been particularly upset by the whole experience. She’s not in any way racially motivated.”

Sheriff Drummond opted to defer sentence after Bowman pleaded guilty to the offence of acting in a racially aggravated manner. A not guilty plea to another charge was accepted by the Crown.

She told Bowman: “You have committed this offence and pled guilty to it today. It was making remarks that are racially offensive. It’s not a trivial matter.

“Given how recent this is I’m going to defer sentence for a short-ish period of time so you can show the court you can be of good behaviour.

“If you have been of good behaviour and not committed any offences I may impose a small fine to mark the offending.”

Sentence was deferred until March 25.