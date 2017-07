Sharon Lindsay, 44, of Dunholm Road, was placed on a curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lindsay admitted fraudulently claiming £7,000 worth of child tax credit by failing to declare she no longer had two children living with her, at Larch Street and elsewhere, between February 12 2013 and March 9 2015.

She was ordered to stay within her home address between 7pm and 7am daily for seven months.