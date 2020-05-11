Video: Dundee woman gets her roller skates on for mental health charity fundraiser

Normally roller skates are found on the feet of kids who scoot down their street perfecting their new skills.

But Alicia Rodgers is proving that you’re never too old to learn a new skill, especially during the lockdown, all in the name of charity.

The 28-year-old has already raised more than £1,000 for mental health charity Theatre Nemo, after setting herself 26 days to perfect a roller routine which she will perform on a live stream on May 22.

The videographer, who lives in the Blackness area of Dundee, purchased the roller boots two years ago after watching a roller derby-inspired film but never took them for a spin.

© Supplied

Alicia said: “A few years ago me and my friends watched the film Whip It, and we all decided it looked like a great idea and we bought the skates, but from then they have just been ornaments in my room.

“Once lockdown was introduced I kept looking at them and thought, ‘You know what, I am going to get them on and give it a try’.

“After seeing my videos of me trying to skate my friends were all saying I should do something for charity and I decided why not. I chose Theatre Nemo as my big sister was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 20.

“This illness and the stigma can affect the development of friendships, relationships and ultimately having a social life at all. We are all missing our social lives at the moment and it troubles me to think that people have encountered that feeling their whole life.

© Kevin Sinclair

“They are currently running online support and classes during the Covid-19 crisis such as guitar, drama and art lessons so I thought it was the perfect choice.”

Since taking up the hobby, Alicia has been using her video skills to keep everyone updated on her new stunts, as well as the bumps and bruises along the way.

She added: “I have been going round the city finding places to skate like at the V&A and in a school playground as they have really smooth surfaces – I do fall loads of times before I even half-manage to nail a move – but I am having so much fun.

© Supplied

“It’s funny because everyone cycling or walking past give you a wee bit of encouragement which keeps you going.

“I initially aimed to raise £200 but achieved that on the first day and now there has been more than £1,100 donated.

“I definitely think I have found my thing and I am going to keep doing it after lockdown too.”

You can follow all of Alicia’s progress on her Instagram @al_day_al_night.

Anyone can donate to Theatre Nemo on her ‘Big Al Skates’ page on JustGiving.