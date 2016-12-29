A woman who fraudulently claimed nearly £14,500 worth of working and child tax credit had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lisa Durdu, 34, of Crombie Terrace, admitted fraudulently claiming working and child tax credit to which she was not entitled by failing to declare to benefits bosses that she was maintaining a common household with Yilmaz Durdu.

She committed the offence between June 3 2012 and November 6 2013 at properties in Cramond Place, Ormiston Crescent and Greendykes Road, and elsewhere in Dundee.

Sentence was deferred until January 25