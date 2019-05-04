Dundee woman forced to cull 65ft trees at her £500k home after neighbours complained

A businesswoman has been ordered to chop down part of 65ft trees after losing a lengthy battle with her neighbours who complained they were dangerous.

Juliet Rathbone-Tulleth denied her cypress trees caused problems for neighbour Irene Moncur and protested when council bosses were called.

Mrs Rathbone-Tulleth insisted the trees protected the privacy of her £500,000 home in Broughty Ferry.

The interior designer, who has a swimming pool in her garden, denied they formed a hedge or impacted on her neighbour’s property.

However, Dundee City Council ruled the trees should be lopped to 25ft after an investigation.

Mrs Rathbone-Tulleth appealed to the Scottish Government to beat the ruling, but it has now sided with Mrs Moncur.

Mrs Moncur’s daughter, Helen, wrote to the government outlining complaints about the trees.

She said: “Sadly, this dispute has been ongoing for many years. It has been very upsetting to experience the significant effects that it has had on both the people concerned, and the property.

“There have been numerous letters sent from different neighbouring properties over the years to Mrs Rathbone-Tulleth, but she has not responded to any.”

Another neighbour, Anne Kelly, had also written to the government complaining that the trees impacted her TV reception.