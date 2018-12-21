Dundee woman ‘forced 13-year-old girl to down booze until she was sick’

A woman is to stand trial accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl to down booze until she was sick.

Michelle Donaldson is accused of wilfully ill-treating the child “in a manner likely to cause her unnecessary suffering or injury to health”.

Prosecutors say she forced the girl to consume alcohol “to such an extent that she became unwell and vomited”.

Donaldson, 39, of Turnberry Avenue, Dundee, denies a charge under the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act.

Her solicitor, Alexandra Short, entered the plea during a brief hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Sheriff George Way set a trial date in February.