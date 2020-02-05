Dundee woman feared her mum’s troublesome boiler could explode

A housing association was forced to repair a broken boiler after the Tele got in touch with them to question why an OAP was left without heating for months.

Devina Parfitt did not have hot water over Christmas due to the ongoing issue, but despite her daughter Susan’s best efforts, the issue remained unresolved.

Susan insists she’s made repeated pleas to Sanctuary Homes to put in a new combination boiler over the past six months.

However the firm, which claims it was only made aware of the issue in November, has now fixed the problem, after being contacted by the Tele.

She said: “My mum is 72 years old and has a heart condition and this had been going on for six months with the boiler going off leaving her with no water.

“It has been terrible. The noises the boiler was making made me think it was going to blow and take the neighbouring houses with it. I thought it would kill her.

“Having no hot water in the winter time is terrible. It went off again just three weeks before Christmas and I think she should have got a new combination boiler back then.

“My mum has carers coming in to help her and even they could not get hot water to wash their hands because it was so bad.

“I really don’t think this is going to work, but they told us because the boiler is not old that they won’t replace it.

“I was at my wits’ end and I think that the tank is on its last legs, but the workmen keep reassuring us that it is fine.

“That is the repair done and if it goes wrong again then I will be right back on to Sanctuary, don’t you worry.”

Devina, of Turnberry Avenue, added: “I don’t think this system will work, but we have to give it a chance.

“They have put in a new water tank and hopefully that is it.”

Kevin Turner, a spokesman for Sanctuary, said: “We carried out a repair on Monday morning and I have been told that the issue has been resolved by the workmen.

“The boiler is only five years old so it would not be replaced and the banging noises could have been water pressure, but it would not have blown up.”