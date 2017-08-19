Dundee woman falsely claimed £12k in employment benefits

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A woman admitted that she fraudulently claimed more than £12,000 in benefits.

Susan Malone, 44, of Clepington Road, had previously denied two charges amounting to almost £23,000.

However, during an appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court, she admitted that between February 27 2010 and January 29 last year, at a property in Watson Street and elsewhere, she claimed £12,451.44 in income support and employment support allowance.

The offence occurred after Malone had failed to declare a change in her circumstances.

She pleaded not guilty to a second charge of fraudulently claiming £10,427 of housing and council tax benefit.

This was accepted by the Crown.

Sentence was deferred until October 14 for reports.