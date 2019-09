Mhairi Taylor, of Moncur Crescent, is charged with stealing a pair of pyjamas.

Prosecutors allege that the 37-year-old made the theft from Home Bargains in the Wellgate centre on May 28 while on bail.

It is additionally alleged that Taylor was found in possession of class A drug heroin at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Following a motion by solicitor Mike Short, her case was continued without plea until October 4.