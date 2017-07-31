A Dundee woman has been left “disgusted” by an apology over the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death.

Shelley Wilkie’s mum Joan Gordon died last November, a month after being admitted to Ninewells Hospital with terminal lung cancer.

Shelley, of Douglas, made a complaint to NHS Tayside, claiming her family were not given the full details of her mother’s condition.

She says she was told by medical staff that her mother had developed sepsis, when in fact Joan, 69, had contracted a urine infection.

In a letter, Audrey Warden, general manager of specialist surgery and specialist services, offered the family an apology and offered a meeting to discuss their concerns.

However, Shelley said she felt “no one had taken any responsibility” for the circumstances surrounding Joan’s death.

She now plans to take her complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) on behalf of the family, which includes Shelley’s sister Gail, 48, brother Harry, 46, and Joan’s six grandchildren.

In the letter Ms Warden said: “I would like to say how sorry I was to hear about your mother’s experience and I recognise that you have unresolved concerns about this, and the clinical decisions made during this time.

“I am advised that your mother deteriorated very rapidly following her admission on October 13 2016, and that the time that you had with your mother at the end of her life was limited for you as a family. I am sorry that this was the situation and I apologise that you were not fully informed about your mother’s rapidly deteriorating condition and what to anticipate during this time.”

The letter went on to explain that a staff member had told Shelley her mother had developed sepsis, when she had developed a urine infection, and admitted that the use of the word ‘sepsis’ “was not factually correct”.

She also apologised for “the confusion and added concern” of an incorrect term being used.

The letter also admitted that the family should have been told that Joan suffered a fall while in hospital on October 28.

Ms Warden went on to apologise for “appropriate levels of care not being provided” in the hospital due to Joan’s rapidly deteriorating condition, and communication with the family “not being as effective as it could have been”.

Shelley said: “I’m absolutely disgusted at what that letter says — they take no responsibility for anything. The excuses are pathetic. I got told it was sepsis and medical staff must know the difference between sepsis and a urine infection.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “Our offer to meet with Ms Wilkie remains and we would invite her to contact our complaints and feedback team to arrange this meeting to further discuss her concerns.”