A Dundee woman whose details were included among items dumped at a beauty spot just outside the city has denied any involvement in flytipping.

The name and address of Danielle Kidd were found among rubbish left near the A90 flyover on Powrie Brae.

A number of household items were dumped in two separate mounds, including an old tumble drier and piles of children’s toys including scooters and tricycles. Both piles of waste were tossed within feet of signs warning of £40,000 fines firms can face for flytipping.

There are fears Dundee householders are paying van men to take away rubbish, thinking it will be disposed of at official dumps — and instead, the men are simply driving it out of the city and dumping it on the border with Angus.

Among the items dumped was an order form for school photos completed by Ms Kidd when she lived in a flat in Dundee. They also included the name of her daughter.

Ms Kidd said she had rented the flat through a friend and did not know who her landlord was or who was responsible for emptying the flat. She added: “I’ve just moved house and left stuff in the old house. It must have been the landlord or the person cleaning the house out.

“I don’t know who’s dumped it all, that’s all I’m saying. Why would I go flytipping, especially if it has myself and daughter’s details?

“I don’t have a clue who did it. I’ve asked my friend to ask the landlord and he said it has nothing to do with him.”

Angus Council has said it will investigate and dispose of flytipping on its land.

A spokesman added that if material is dumped on private ground it is the responsibility of the landowner to dispose of it.

But he said the council would try to find who is responsible.

Earlier this year the Scottish Wildlife Trust said it costs around £15,000 each year to clean up rubbish dumped illegally around Dundee.

In September last year, Dundee City Council tightened the rules over who could use its civic amenity sites.

It now asks homeowners to register their vans before using dumps in order to prevent businesses, which must pay to use civic amenity sites, from posing as individuals.