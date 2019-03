A woman will stand trial accused of attacking another woman with a set of nunchucks.

Victoria Higgins, of Fleming Gardens South, allegedly carried out the assault with the weapon at an address on the same street on April 16 last year.

Higgins denies assaulting Anne Seymour by repeatedly striking her on the head.

After a plea of not guilty to the charge was entered on the 28-year-old’s behalf, a trial date of May 30 was fixed by Sheriff George Way.

An intermediate diet is scheduled for May 9.