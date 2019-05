A woman has been accused of pouring washing-up liquid into a child’s mouth.

Maxine Bourke, of Leith Gardens, allegedly assaulted the child between October 1 last year and March 28 this year at an address in Dundee. She denies restraining the youngster and repeatedly pouring washing-up liquid or similar into the child’s mouth.

Bourke, 31, pleaded not guilty and a trial was fixed for June 26 by Sheriff George Way, with an intermediate diet on June 18.