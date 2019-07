Sharon Watson, 42, of David Robertson Street, denies attacking two women and making racial remarks.

It is alleged that on the street where she lives on Tuesday, Watson spat on Mehavish Majid before repeatedly pushing her and Shumaira Karman on the body. Watson also denies shouting, swearing, making racial remarks and repeatedly striking a door.

She had a trial fixed for October 18, with an intermediate diet fixed for September 26.