Nicole Lee, of Balgowan Place, will stand trial accused of assaulting her partner.

She is alleged to have pushed the man on the body on the street where she lives on October 27 last year before striking him on the head with a glass bottle.

Lee also denies smashing the front and rear windscreens of a car.

The 26-year-old adhered to pleas of not guilty and had a new trial fixed for November 23 by Sheriff John Rafferty.