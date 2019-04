A trial has been fixed for a woman accused of claiming more than £6,300 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Debbie McLellan, of Dunholm Road, is alleged to have failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances between March 2017 and January last year that affected her entitlement to disability living allowance.

McLellan, 57, allegedly claimed £6,341.40 that she was not entitled to. Trial was fixed for May 20.