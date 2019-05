A 38-YEAR-OLD woman is to stand trial accused of breaching her bail conditions.

Tia McMillan, of Dunholm Road, allegedly committed the offence two days after being released on bail.

She denies that after being bailed on November 23 last year with conditions not to approach or contact Robert Vangeenen, she contacted him on November 25 on Dunholm Road.

A trial was fixed for August 12 with an intermediate diet on July 23.