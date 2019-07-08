Dundee woman crashed car while five times limit

A driver has admitted colliding with a car while almost five times the drink-drive limit.

Rhona McKenna, of Ancrum Court, fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Byron Street on January 28.

She admitted driving dangerously by driving a car while heavily under the influence, falling asleep while driving, failing to keep her vehicle under control and causing it to collide with a car which in turn, collided with another vehicle.

The 56-year-old had 248 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of blood, exceeding the limit of 50 mics.

McKenna, who did not appear in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court, had sentence deferred for reports and a personal appearance until August 5.