Sharon Holt, 52, admitted a charge of possessing the Class C controlled drug etizolam.

Holt, of Broughty Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to being caught with the drug on September 12 last year at an address in Dallfield Court.

The court heard Holt had been prescribed medicine for pain relief and problems sleeping and had sought the tablets out illicitly when the prescription came to an end.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined her £120, reduced from £180, to be repaid at £10 a fortnight.