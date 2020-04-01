Dundee woman charged with attempted murder and threatening police with coronavirus

A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her partner and spitting inside a police van while telling officers she had symptoms of coronavirus.

Paula Clare, 39, is alleged to have assaulted her partner on Sunday at an address on Marryat Terrace in Maryfield.

Prosecutors allege that she repeatedly struck the man on the body with a knife or a similar implement to his injury and permanent disfigurement – and that she attempted to murder him by doing so.

Clare, of Provost Road in Coldside, is further alleged of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the same date and in the same place by informing police that she was self-isolating with symptoms of the coronavirus.

It is claimed she repeatedly kicked inside of a police van, spat on the glass of the cage inside the vehicle and stated that she ‘hoped’ she had coronavirus, before licking the inside of the cell.

On the same date, again on Marryat Terrace, Clare is alleged to have stated to three police constables that she had been assaulted by persons unknown, and claimed not to know her partner or that he had been attacked.

By doing so, prosecutors claim, she sought to pervert the course of justice as she knew in truth that she was in a relationship with the man, had been in his home and had assaulted him, doing so with the intent of perverting the course of justice.

Clare is alleged to have committed the three offences of attempted murder, threatening behaviour and attempting to pervert the course of justice while on bail granted on September 13 last year at Perth Sheriff Court.

The 39-year-old appeared on petition in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

She did not make any plea or declaration in response to the charges during the short appearance from custody.

Sheriff Drummond committed her case for further examination, and remanded the woman in custody.