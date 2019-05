Nicola Shirkey, 38, admitted being caught with heroin worth more than £1,800.

She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at a property on Leith Walk on October 29 last year.

The discovery was made after a police search uncovered scales and heroin weighing 19.7g and 25.7g.

Shirkey, of Cyrenians, Soapwork Lane, had sentence deferred for reports until next month.