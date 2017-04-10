A Dundee woman has urged more females to consider a career in construction.

Ashley Dunsmore, 24, spoke to the Tele about her experiences in the industry as she embarks on a national speaking tour at careers fairs.

The former Grove Academy pupil is an assistant quantity surveyor, managing costs related to building and civil engineering projects.

Ashley, who works for the Kier construction group, said: “I loved watching the Discovery Channel and the TV programme Megastructures.

“My mum said I should think about a career as a quantity surveyor so that led me to look into the world of construction.”

Ashley, of Broughty Ferry, completed a degree in quantity surveying at Glasgow Caledonian University, which included a third-year placement with an Irish contractor.

She was then offered a job with Muirfield Contracts, working through her fourth year of university.

After graduating, Ashley was recruited to Kier’s three-year graduate degree programme before being taken on in her current role, based in Aberdeen.

She added: “There is undoubtedly still a gender gap in the industry but I do think it’s getting smaller.

“I’ve not experienced any downsides or challenges at all — quite the opposite in fact.

“I find that people go out of their way to provide help and support and really encourage women to thrive in this industry.

“And to other women considering a career in construction, I would say, ‘go for it’.

“There are plenty of roles to choose from, including architecture, engineering, surveying and planning jobs to name just a few.”

Ashley is currently working with Kier on a series of careers fairs throughout Scotland to raise the profile of construction and inspire people to consider a role in the sector.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #girlsinconstruction has been regularly trending on social media, urging women to consider a job in the industry.

Malcolm Boyd, construction manager for BAM Construct UK Ltd, the firm building Dundee’s V&A museum, said: “There is still an outdated perception that construction is more geared towards boys, but we offer a variety of different career options in a modern, safe and technologically advanced industry.

“We actively promote a variety of career opportunities open to young women in construction through school and site visits, and welcome initiatives such as #girlsinconstruction which provides much-needed encouragement.

“We have two young women currently working — one as a trainee joiner and the other an engineer — on the prestigious V&A project and many more throughout the company who are great role models to young women looking to break into the industry.”