A woman has been remanded after pleading guilty to breaching her bail conditions.

Natalie Hawes, 24, admitted that after being bailed on February 11 at Dundee Sheriff Court with a condition to attend the Mentoring for Women programme, she failed to attend an appointment for the scheme on February 27.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly made no motion for bail as a result of Hawes being of no fixed abode.

Sentence was deferred until July 25.