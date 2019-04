A woman is awaiting sentence after being caught drink-driving.

Millie Kell, of Frederick Street, appeared from custody and pleaded guilty to having 54 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Dudhope Terrace on Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, had sentence deferred until May 22 for social work reports.

Kell was bailed meantime.