Dundee woman appealing for fabric to help in her efforts to make masks amid coronavirus pandemic

A crafty mum has using her creative skills for the greater good by making face masks for key workers.

Michele Cailleux decided to start making masks after learning of people doing the same thing in France, her home country.

The 31-year-old, who lives in City Quay, has been distributing her handcrafted face coverings to local shops and pharmacies for customers to use – with one supermarket even asking if she’d be able to make more.

Michele, who has lived in the city for around a year, said: “I had a baby a year ago and I thought it would be a good way to contribute as I haven’t been working for a year.

“In France, both my mum and my sister work in a hospital so I’m just trying to find a way to contribute.

“I have been to Tesco and I dropped a sample with an explanation of how to fit it and I did the same with Lidl. They called me and said they would be happy to get some masks made.”

When handing out her sample of masks, Michele has also included a handy guide on how to fit it, including pictures and a letter explaining how best to wear it.

She’s also advising people not to wear the mask, made from 100% cotton, for longer than four hours.

Michele is using fabric including her own pillows and bed sheets and is now appealing for donations of material so she can continue to make the masks.

“I’m going to quickly run out,” she added.

The masks have a wire to adjust round the nose and also have a filter pocket for anyone who wants to add in a third layer.

The masks are free and donations of sewing material and fabrics are accepted. She added she would be grateful if anyone wishing to donate fabric could wash it at at least 60C or 90C and iron it.

Michele has also been making machine washable bags after a friend who works in a care home mentioned staff were looking for a way to wash their uniforms separately from their other clothes.

Lidl have been approached for comment.

To request a mask or to get in touch about donating fabric you can email Michele on michele.sewing.to.help@gmail.com.