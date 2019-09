Carrie Ann Diamond, 36, will stand trial on September 26.

She denies carrying out multiple attacks at addresses in Dundee between August 2017 and May last year.

Diamond, of Charleston, denies assaulting a child by punching the youngster on the face and kicking them, pulling another’s hair before slapping a third child and presenting a knife to their throat.

Diamond pleaded not guilty and trial was fixed with a pre-trial hearing on September 5.