A Dundee woman fraudulently claimed £5,000 of income support and child tax benefit.

Claire Flemming, 32, of Balmoral Terrace, admitted two charges of benefit fraud at the sheriff court.

Flemming admitted fraudulently claiming £3,500 worth of child tax benefit for two children who were no longer living with her.

She committed the offence between December 29 2014 and April 5 last year at her home address.

She further admitted fraudulently claiming £1,500 worth of income support, between December 31 2014 and September 1 2015, also at her home address.

Flemming’s sentence was deferred until March 23 for reports.