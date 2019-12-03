Dundee woman accused of trying to attack cops and making racist remarks has trial delayed

A woman accused of a series of racially-aggravated offences against police officers has had her trial postponed.

Morag Phin, 61, of Glenesk Avenue, denies failing to provide her name and address to PCs Connor McBride and Malgorzata Kidd.

She then allegedly kicked out at both officers before trying to scratch them.

She is also accused of shouting, swearing and making threats to the officers while making racist remarks.

Prosecutors allege that all three offences, said to have taken place on Finavon Place on July 22, were racially-aggravated.

A new trial was fixed for Dundee Sheriff Court in March.