Dundee woman accused of tripping up 87-year-old then robbing him of £49.50

A woman has appeared in court charged with tripping up an 87-year-old pensioner before robbing him of almost £50.

Lisa Carmichael is accused of carrying out the attack on Kenneth Mann on Sunday.

She appeared in the dock on a single charge on petition before Sheriff Alastair Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The charge states that while allegedly acting with another, Carmichael, of Forest Park Road, assaulted the 87-year-old on Annan Terrace by tripping him up.

Thereafter, Carmichael allegedly pinned him to the ground and rummaged through his clothing before stealing his wallet.

It is alleged that the 31-year-old robbed Mr Mann of £49.50.

Prosecutors allege that Carmichael committed the offence while on bail.

During the short, private hearing, no plea or declaration was made on Carmichael’s behalf.

No motion for bail was made and her case was continued for further examination.

Carmichael was remanded in custody by Sheriff Brown.