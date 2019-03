A woman is to stand trial accused of throwing the contents of a carrier bag at her ex-partner.

Natasha Kerr, of Balgowan Avenue, allegedly carried out the attack at an address on Baldovie Terrace on February 10.

Kerr, 30, pleaded not guilty to throwing the contents of a carrier bag at the man as well as punching him on the head, before threatening him with violence.

A trial was fixed for May 15 with an intermediate diet on April 25.