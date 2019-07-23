Dundee woman accused of stealing prescription to try and unlawfully obtain medication

A woman accused of attempting to obtain medication with a stolen prescription had her case continued.

Cheryl Christie, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, is accused of stealing a prescription form from the Hillbank Health Centre, Constitution Street, on October 22 last year.

Christie, 36, is also accused of presenting a form as genuine in an attempt to exchange for medication.

Sheriff James MacDonald continued her case without plea until August 9.