Dundee woman accused of pushing partner into bathtub and stuffing toilet paper in his mouth

A woman is to stand trial after she denied hitting her partner, pushing him into a bath and stuffing toilet paper into his mouth when he tried to cry for help.

Tia McMillan, of Dunholm Road, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with domestically aggravated assault.

McMillan, 39, is accused of assaulting her partner, repeatedly punching him on the body and holding him.

She is then said to have repeatedly pushed him on the body, causing him to fall into a bathtub.

She then allegedly turned on the shower, soaking him, before placing a wet towel over his face.

When her partner tried to shout for help, McMillan is alleged to have placed toilet paper into his mouth.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences took place at an address on Dunholm Road in Menzieshill on November 22 last year, and that McMillan’s actions were all to her partner’s severe injury.

They also say the offence was aggravated on the grounds that she assaulted her partner or ex-partner – which could lead to a tougher sentence if she is found guilty.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa lodged a not guilty plea on McMillan’s behalf during the hearing.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond set a trial date for November 28, with an intermediate diet on November 7.

McMillan was ordained to appear and bailed in the meantime.