Dundee woman accused of pulling handbrake on moving car and robbing driver

A woman has been remanded over claims she robbed a man in his car.

Nicola McPhee, of Craigmount Place, is accused of entering a vehicle driven by James Christie, uninvited, before repeatedly shouting, demanding money and pulling on the handbrake while it was in transit causing it to stop on July 13 on Raglan Street and Albert Street.

Thereafter McPhee allegedly robbed Mr Christie of £43.50.

The 32-year-old allegedly breached bail conditions during the incident by being outwith her home between 7pm-7am.

Before being remanded in custody, McPhee made no plea or declaration and her case was continued for further examination.