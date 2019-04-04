Dundee woman accused of knocking down cyclist on city street

Marnie Drumm, of Earn Crescent, will stand trial accused of running down a cyclist.

Prosecutors allege that on November 7 last year, on Guthrie Street at the junction with Brown Street, Drumm drove a car carelessly by failing to stop at a stop sign and colliding with cyclist Stewart Easton, causing him to fall to the ground to his injury.

Drumm denies failing to stop and give her name and address and failing to report the incident to police within 24 hours.

The 23-year-old also allegedly failed to give the name and address of the owner of the car.

A trial was fixed for June 26 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown, with an intermediate diet on June 6.