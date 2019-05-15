Dundee woman accused of flouting ASBO by playing TV loudly, shouting and banging

Rachel Somerville, of Forthill Road, denies breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Somerville was placed on the order on March 7, preventing her from shouting, swearing, arguing, banging and playing music and the television loud at her flat.

It is alleged that on Thursday she played a TV and other sound devices loudly, as well as shouting, banging doors and allowing others to shout and bang doors.

Appearing from custody, the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial was fixed for August 15, with an intermediate diet on July 25. Somerville was bailed.