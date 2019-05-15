Thursday, May 16th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Dundee woman accused of flouting ASBO by playing TV loudly, shouting and banging

by Ciaran Shanks
May 15, 2019, 6:05 am
It's alleged the offence took place at an address in Forthill Road.
It's alleged the offence took place at an address in Forthill Road.
Send us a story

Rachel Somerville, of Forthill Road, denies breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Somerville was placed on the order on March 7, preventing her from shouting, swearing, arguing, banging and playing music and the television loud at her flat.

It is alleged that on Thursday she played a TV and other sound devices loudly, as well as shouting, banging doors and allowing others to shout and bang doors.

Appearing from custody, the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial was fixed for August 15, with an intermediate diet on July 25. Somerville was bailed.

Breaking