Dundee woman accused of claiming more than £15k in benefits illegally

A woman is to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of illegally claiming benefits after withdrawing her guilty plea.

Patricia Robb, of Sutherland Crescent, is accused of making false claims for disability living allowance (DLA) and employment and support allowance (ESA) between May 29 2013 and July 10 last year.

The 57-year-old allegedly failed to declare an improvement in her ability to deal with her condition and carry out tasks, thereby obtaining £11,586.10 of DLA to which she was not entitled.

She also allegedly claimed £3,709.03 in ESA between May 26 2014 and February 1 2017. Trial was fixed for October 11.

