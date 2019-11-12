Dundee woman accused of attacking man in bath by stuffing toilet paper in his mouth

A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of attacking her partner in a bath and stuffing toilet paper into his mouth.

Tia McMillan, of Dunholm Road, is accused of repeatedly punching and seizing the man at an address on the same street on November 22 2018.

The 39-year-old allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into a bath before turning on the shower, soaking him in the process, and placing a wet towel over his face.

Thereafter, McMillan allegedly shoved toilet paper into his mouth when the man attempted to cry out for help.

Following her failure to appear for an intermediate diet before Sheriff Derek Reekie, a warrant was granted.