A WOMAN accused of attacking a man will stand trial on November 22.

Lesley Ann Walker is accused of assaulting Shaun Wildish by seizing hold of him, jumping on to his back and placing her arm around his neck on Albert Street on November 29 last year.

The 40-year-old, of Brewery Lane, is also alleged to have threatened him with violence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael also scheduled an intermediate diet for November 5.